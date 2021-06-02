Covid-19: Pakistan records less than 2,000 infections for second day

Pakistan recorded fewer than 2,000 new covid-19 infections for the second day in a row on Wednesday, bringing the total to 924,667 across the country.

Across the nation, the positivity rate is 3.9 percent. Pakistan’s positivity rate has now dropped below 5% for the ninth day in a row, indicating that the country is on the road to recovery.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 47,183 tests were done in the last 24 hours, with 1,843 of them returning positive.

In the previous 24 hours, at least 80 individuals have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 20,930 across the country. For the 12th day in a row, the country’s COVID-19 daily death toll has remained below 100.

According to the official webpage, Sindh’s total number of coronavirus patients has reached 309,647, with 4,920 deaths thus far.

The overall number of COVID-19 patients in Punjab is 334,760, with 9,784 individuals dying as a result of the virus, while the overall number of patients in Balochistan is 24,583, with 270 deaths.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the virus has infected 129,883 individuals, resulting in 6,202 fatalities, whereas in Azad Kashmir, the virus has infected 18,808 individuals, resulting in 532 fatalities.

There are now 55,052 active cases, with around 848,685 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The pandemic’s third wave is gradually dying down as vaccination programmes take place around the country.

The NCOC began offering walk-in covid-19 vaccines for adults aged 30 and older, as well as teachers over the age of 18.

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk into any vaccination centre with CNIC, a stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

The federal government has developed a digital platform for registration, which assigns a code to each individual. They may then be vaccinated at an authorized vaccination center.

At least four verified cases of the Covid-19 strain, which was initially discovered in India, have been reported in Sindh, according to Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro.

According to Soomro, who spoke to a private news station, the afflicted patients have been confined in Karachi and contact tracing has started. Those sick came in the country from various Gulf nations and tested positive for covid-10 at the airport, according to him.

He said that all of the patients are in good health and are stable.

