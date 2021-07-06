COVID-19: Pakistan records less than 1,000 cases in a week

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case load fell below 1,000 for the first time in six days after the country reported 830 new cases Tuesday morning, .

Since July 1, the daily case count has surpassed 1,000. On June 30, the country recorded 979 cases in a single day.

In Pakistan, another 25 individuals died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 22,452 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday morning, 830 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 after 37,364 tests were performed on July 5.

The current positivity rate in Pakistan is 2.22 percent. Pakistan’s positivity rating was almost 3% a day earlier.

In Pakistan, there are presently 33,390 active COVID-19 cases.

Total cases recorded in Sindh so far are 341,275, Punjab 347,014, Khyber Paktunkhwa 138,616, Islamabad Capital Territory 83,048, Balochistan 27,445, Gilgit-Baltistan 6,504, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,588.

So far, at least 908,648 individuals have recovered across Pakistan. The overall number of cases has now reached 964,490, according to NCOC statistics.

In the wake of breaches of COVID-19 SOPs, the NCOC has issued a stern warning. Following the ease of ristrictions of limitations, the NCOC issued a warning of severe restrictions on Monday, citing violations of coronavirus SOPs in numerous sectors.

According to a statement from the NCOC, the warning came at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

The forum voiced grave worry about SOP violations in restaurants, in-door gyms, wedding halls, transportation, marketplaces, and tourism attractions, among other industries.

