Covid-19: Pakistan records less than 1,000 cases in a day

Pakistan has recorded fewer than 1,000 covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours for the first time since February 15, according to statistics given by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A total of 35,039 studies were conducted across the country in the previous 24 hours, with 838 persons testing positive for the virus, placing the covid-19 positivity rate at 2.39 percent.

Statistics 15 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,039

Positive Cases: 838

Positivity % : 2.39%

Deaths : 59 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, 59 individuals have died from the virus in the previous 24 hours, according to the NCOC, with a total of 2,611 covid-19 patients in critical condition throughout the nation.

1,576 people have recovered from the illness in the previous 24 hours.

344,196 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Punjab, 328,663 in Sindh, 136,205 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26,275 in Balochistan, 82,170 in Islamabad, 19,791 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,727 in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

There are 40,929 active coronavirus cases in the country right now. So far, 943,027 people have tested positive for the virus, with 880,316 of them recovering. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the nation has recorded a total of 21,782 deaths.

The NCOC reported that 20,412 people were completely vaccinated in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons totally vaccinated in the country to 3,006,048 since the vaccination push started this year.

According to the NCOC, 368,825 persons were partly vaccinated in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons partly vaccinated in the nation to 5,902,003.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/