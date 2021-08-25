COVID-19: Pakistan records highest daily death toll in four months

According to official statistics released Wednesday morning, Pakistan reported another 141 Covid-19 related deaths, the highest number of deaths in a single day since 161 deaths were reported almost four months ago on May 4.

According to official statistics collected by the National Command and Operation Center, the overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Pakistan currently stands at 25,220.

After 61,410 tests, another 4,199 individuals in Pakistan tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of coronavirus cases in the nation to 1,135,858.

Meanwhile, according to NCOC statistics, the positivity rate is currently at 6.83 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 3,915 people throughout the nation have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 1,019,434 and the number of ongoing cases to 91,204.

In the fourth wave of the coronavirus, Pakistan has the highest daily coronavirus fatalities.

Despite the daily rise in instances, COVID-19 infections are declining in Pakistan, according to a study, with 3,765 new infections recorded on average each day. That’s 64% of the peak, which was recorded on June 17 as the highest day average.

So far, Pakistan has given out at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccination. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate approximately 10.7% of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 594,775 dosages per day over the latest week reported. At this pace, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 73 days.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday said that both doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been declared mandatory for domestic and international air travel from September 30.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan announced the decisions of NCOC during a media briefing.

Umar said that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will not be allowed to use public transport including train, metros and buses from October 15.

NCOC also decided to open anti-Covid vaccination for the youth in the age bracket of seventeen to eighteen from the September 1 as the government aimed at vaccinating 70 million people in this year.

The planning minister said the students over the age of seventeen years will be required to receive first dose of vaccine by September 15 and the second dose by October 15 in order to continue their studies at the educational institutions.

The government has also declared the same deadline for other sectors including shopping malls, hotels, guest houses and restaurants.

Asad Umar said thousands of vaccination centers have been opened across the country to facilitate the public.

Dr Faisal Sultan said a special vaccine will be administered to the immunocompromised people from the September 1.

