Covid-19: Pakistan records below 4% positivity rate for fifth day

Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity rate fell below 4% for the fifth day in a row on Saturday, according to official statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As of today, the country’s positivity rate was 3.81 percent.

With the addition of 1,923 new cases, the total number of reported cases now stands at 930,511.

According to NCOC figures, Pakistan has recorded 83 fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 21,189.

Furthermore, 860,385 individuals have recovered from Covid-19 in the country to far, with 48,937 ongoing cases.

Sindh has recorded 322,350 covid-19 infections, Punjab has reported 341,789 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 134,072, Balochistan has reported 25,589 cases, Islamabad has reported 81,626, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 19,456, and Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 5,629 cases.

Statistics 5 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,393

Positive Cases: 1923

Positivity % : 3.81%

Deaths : 84

Covid-19 vaccination has begun in Pakistan for people above the age of 18.

Asad Umar, the chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), announced this on Twitter earlier this week, noting that with this advancement, all eligible age groups will be vaccinated at the same time.

According to Pakistan’s federal planning minister, more than five million individuals have been vaccinated against coronavirus illness.

Umar urged the general population to register for vaccinations as soon as possible.

Pakistan launched registrations for covid-19 immunization for people aged 19 and above on May 16. Umar stated in a tweet that registration would be extended to the full national population if the vaccine is authorized by health experts.

As Pakistan’s vaccine supply improves and the country’s vaccination capability grows, Umar stated that the government was expanding registrations to include additional age groups.

On May 3, Pakistan started accepting registrations for vaccines for persons aged 40 to 49 years old throughout the country, followed by walk-in vaccinations for the same age range.

The federal government has developed a digital platform for registration, which assigns a code to each individual. They may then be vaccinated at an authorized vaccination centre.

