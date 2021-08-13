COVID-19: Pakistan records another 79 deaths in 24 hours

In Pakistan, another 79 individuals have died from COVID-19, with 4,619 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the National Command and Operation Center on Friday morning, 59,504 COVD-19 tests were performed throughout the country in the previous 24 hours, with 4,619 of them returning positive.

The positivity rate is 7.76 percent, according to the official site.

The country’s overall number of COVID-19 fatalities has risen to 24,266 and the total number of cases has risen to 1,089,213.

In addition, according to NCOC statistics, 3,937 people have recovered from the illness in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 979,411 and the number of active cases to 86,236.

Murad Raas, the Punjab Minister for School Education, has ordered that all teachers and other staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 22.

Murad Raas urged teachers and other staff members to get vaccinated and submit their vaccination certificates to their respective educational institutions in a video message posted from his official Twitter account.

“We have established monitoring teams and they will conduct random visits in schools to check vaccination certificates after August 22,” he added.

The minister warned that if any school employee is discovered to be unvaccinated, the school will be closed.

“We will also take disciplinary action after finding out that any staff member is not vaccinated,” Murad Raas added.

The Punjab School Education Department had already instructed all public and private schools under its jurisdiction to vaccinate their teachers, administrators, and other staff members against coronavirus by August 21.

Murad Raas had said on August 4 that only vaccinated staff members will be permitted to attend the school beyond the deadline.

The provincial minister used Twitter to publish a photograph of formal notice from the government.

“All teachers, administration, and staff of public and private schools of Punjab to be vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed on the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” Raas had written on his official Twitter account.

The instructions for rapid vaccination of school personnel had been given, according to the notice, in accordance with what was decided in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre last month.

“Pursuant to the discussion, it is hereby ordered that the un-vaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” reads the notification.

