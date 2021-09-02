COVID-19: Pakistan records 89 fatalities in 24 hours

On Thursday, Pakistan announced 89 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,978 across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 61,651 COVID-19 tests were conducted all across the country, with 4,103 of them resulting in a positive result.

As of now, the country’s positivity ratio is at 6.65 percent.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 1,167,791, with the majority of cases being recorded in Punjab.

So far, 1,048,872 recoveries have been made across the country, with 92,941 ongoing cases as of today.

COVID-19 patients totaled 433,931 in Sindh, 396,326 in Punjab, 32,282 in Balochistan, 163,010 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 99,910 in Islamabad, 32,380 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the official site.

Pakistan is reporting an average of 3,975 new infections each day, which is 68 percent more than the peak – the highest daily average since June 17.

So far, the country has sent out at least 56,768,446 doses of the COVID vaccine. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it will be enough to vaccinate 13.1 percent of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 936,145 dosages per day over the latest week reported. At that pace, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 47 days.

Pakistan on Wednesday received the first consignment of one million doses of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, announced the Ministry of Health.

The Russian vaccine, which was approved by the Pakistani government earlier this year for emergency use, has been purchased by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Earlier in the day, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that thirty-five percent of the national eligible population has received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

Giving a province wise break up in his tweets, he said sixty-nine percent population in Islamabad has received vaccine dose, fifty-one percent in Azad Kashmir, thirty-nine percent in Gilgit Baltistan, thirty-seven percent in Punjab, thirty-five percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thirty-two percent in Sindh, and twelve percent in Balochistan.

The Minister for Planning said that single-day vaccination crossed the one and a half million mark for the first time yesterday.

“Both first dose and second dose vaccinations yesterday were highest ever with 1 million 71 thousand and 519 thousand respectively,” he said.

“We had set a minimum target of 40% of 18 plus population being partially vaccinated by end August for 24 large cities. Out of these 20 met the target. Only cities to miss the target were Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera, and Quetta,” he added.

Earlier, a consignment comprising 50,000 doses of Russian vaccine was privately imported in March this year.

