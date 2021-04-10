Covid-19: Pakistan records 5,312 new cases

In the last 24 hours, Covid-19 has taken 105 lives and infected 5,312 people throughout Pakistan, bringing the national death toll to 15,229 and overall cases to 710,829 since the pandemic began.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,390 coronavirus patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients recovered to 625,780, or almost 88 percent, since the outbreak began.

After the emergence of 5,312 new cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country increased to 69,811. Out of the 105 total deaths, 98 were being treated in hospitals throughout the country, and seven died outside of the hospital in quarantines or their homes.

Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have confirmed the majority of the deaths in the last 24 hours, as has been the case in the past. Thirty-three people died on ventilators during their operation, out of a total of 105 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Sindh leads the way with 267,970 coronavirus cases, led by Punjab with 243,295 cases, KPK with 96,128 cases, Islamabad with 64,173 cases, Balochistan with 20,097 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 14,069 cases, and G-B with 5,097 cases.

Punjab leads the way with 6,851 Covid-19 deaths, with 58 new coronavirus deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,521 Covid-19 deaths, one of which died in the last 24 hours, KPK 2,553 deaths, 34 of which died in the last 24 hours, Islamabad with 597 deaths, six of which died in the last 24 hours, AJK with 391 deaths, five of which were reported in the last 24 hours, and Balochi with 391 deaths

Gujranwala leads the way with 88 percent ventilator occupancy, led by Multan with 81 percent, Lahore with 79 percent, and Bahawalpur with 68 percent.

Rawalpindi 64 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 84 percent, and Gujrat 80 percent had the most oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing service other than ventilator delivered as per medical condition of Covid patient).

In other parts of the region, 509 ventilators were in use, but no Covid-affected people were on them in G-B or Balochistan. On April 8, at least 54,948 Covid tests were carried out across the country, with 9,392 carried out in Sindh, 25,871 in Punjab, 8,090 in KP, 8,711 in the ICT, 1,257 in Balochistan, 467 in G-B, and 1,160 in the AJK.

So far, a total of 10,639,825 corona checks have been conducted, and 630 hospitals have COVID facilities. In hospitals across the country, 4,787 corona patients have been admitted.

