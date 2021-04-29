Covid-19: Pakistan records 5,000 new infections

On Thursday, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate increased to 9.6% after the country registered over 5,000 new infections.

After 57,013 tests were conducted around the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 5,480 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 815,711, with the majority of cases being registered in Punjab.

So far, 708,193 recoveries have been made around the country, with 89,838 active cases as of today.

Pakistan had just recorded the largest single-day death toll since the pandemic began last year, with over 200 new deaths.

In light of the outbreak, the government is considering enforcing a lockdown in 20 cities from May 2/3.

The coronavirus situation is extremely bad in 20 cities throughout Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to a list, and the authorities struggling to contain the virus’s spread.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Swat, Swabi, Muzaffarabad, Sudhnuti, Poonch, and Bagh are among the cities where a lockdown may be enforced.

The COVID-19 apex body has advised the local government to send their feedback to the COVID-19 apex body for consideration.

The Ministry of Interior introduced new prohibitions throughout the country the day before, including a full ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16.

The NCOC had agreed to ban tourism from May 8 to 16, according to a press release released by the ministry. The press release said, “Closure of tourist resorts, public parks, and hotels in/around tourist spots to remain closed,” read the press release.

During the Eid holidays, the NCOC has declared that inter-provincial and inter-city transportation would be prohibited. However, residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to return to their homes.

Both holiday destinations, public parks, hospitals, restaurants, shopping centers interior ministry, and public transportation, according to the interior ministry, would be closed to the public.

On Tuesday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced that no exams will be taken till June 15 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Talking to media, flanked by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the education minister said that examination of class 9,10,11, and 12 have been cancelled, adding that O/A level exams have also been postponed.

The minister went on to say that O/A level exams will be held in October/November cycle.

He said that the decision has been taken with consensus during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after reviewing the prevailing health situation.

Earlier, The Ministry of Health stated that Pakistan is still protected from the latest coronavirus strain that has wreaked havoc in India, causing a huge rise in coronavirus infections and a shortage of oxygen across the region.

