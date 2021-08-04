COVID-19: Pakistan records 4,772 new cases, active cases approaching 80,000

Pakistan has recorded 4,722 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, as the nation battles a fast rise in active cases as the pandemic enters its fourth wave.

In Pakistan, there are now 78,595 active cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, at least 46 fatalities were recorded in the last 24-hour period.

COVID-19 was found in 4,722 individuals out of 57,398 tests, according to NCOC, putting the positive ratio at 8.22 percent.

According to NCOC’s statistics, the national death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 23,575 after 46 individuals died from the illness, while the number of recovered patients has risen to 945,829 and the total number of cases has risen to 1,047,999.

Sindh has 389,699 cases, 145,862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 359,321 in Punjab, 88,676 in Islamabad, 30,749 in Balochistan, 25,301 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 8,391 in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

The government of Sindh has ordered a partial lockdown till August 8, while the governments of Punjab and AJK have also imposed partial lockdowns. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad are all under lockdown in Punjab.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued revised restrictions for inbound international travelers as the fourth wave of COVID-19 gripped the country and the government imposed curbs to control the spread of the virus.

CAA in a letter sent to airlines operating in the country said that new restrictions will come into force from August 9.

The new SOPs include:

All inbound passengers aged six years or above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

All passengers aged six and above will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival in Pakistan.

Positive-testing passengers between the ages of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of the concerned civil administration.

Positive-testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue.

Earlier this year, the government had revoked the condition for passengers whose RAT tests returned negative to isolate in their homes.

Previously, those testing positive were required to quarantine themselves in their homes rather than in any government facilities.

However, the rules have been revised as the CAA has made it mandatory for passengers, who test positive, above 12 years of age to quarantine at a designated facility.

“Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan,” the advisory added.

