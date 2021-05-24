Covid-19: Pakistan records 3,060 cases in last 24 hours

At least 57 people died and 3,060 new covid-19 infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Statistics 24 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,670

Positive Cases: 3060

Positivity % : 5.21%

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the country is 5.21 percent. There are 4,763 critically ill cases, and the total number of people afflicted with the disease after the Covid outbreak is now 903,599.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 58,670 tests were conducted across the country. Over that time, at least 2,693 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease, and 47,861 people have been completely vaccinated.

Punjab has recorded the most cases with 334,760 infections, led by Sindh with 309,647 infections since the Covid epidemic began. There were 129,883 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,418 in Islamabad, 24,583 in Balochistan, and 5,500 in Gilgit Baltistan. A total of 18,808 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

The NCOC has already released updated recommendations to combat the transmission of covid-19. The forum voted to impose wider curfews and limit people’s movement.

Both indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sporting, and other miscellaneous events are prohibited due to the rising number of covid-19 cases across the country.

The NCOC later voted to ease the Covid restrictions, allowing markets and shops to stay open until 8 p.m.

In addition, the NCOC agreed that both inter-provincial, intra-city, and inter-city public transportation will restart on May 16. It was also agreed to keep operating trains in the country with a 70 percent occupancy rate.

The forum has stated that regular business hours would be reinstated, with the provision that 50% of work be done from home. The public was also advised to maintain vaccine registration with 1166 when attending vaccination centers, according to the forum.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan purchased 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.

The National Command and Operation centre said that with the arrival of the consignment, a total of 11 million vaccines have been received by Pakistan.

