Covid-19: Pakistan records 27 more deaths, positivity rate at 2.3%

In Pakistan, another 27 individuals died of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 22,281 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday morning, 979 individuals tested positive for coronavirus after 42,062 tests were performed on June 29.

Pakistan’s positivity rate has recovered and now stands at 2.3 percent.

Sindh has seen the highest fatalities in the past 24 hours, followed by Punjab. Thirteen individuals died on ventilators out of the 27 people who died in the previous 24 hours.

In Pakistan, there are presently 31,606 ongoing COVID-19 cases.

Sindh has 11,852 active cases, Punjab 17,218 active cases, Khyber Paktunkhwa 9,525 active cases, Islamabad Capital Territory 1,900 active cases, Balochistan 746 active cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 360 active cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 461.

So far, at least 903,484 individuals have been rescued throughout Pakistan, which is a considerable number. Balochistan and GB have no patients on vents, whereas Pakistan has 249 vents occupied.

The overall number of cases has now reached 957,371, according to NCOC statistics.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday eased COVID-19 related restrictions as Pakistan reported the lowest deaths due to infection in four months.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of NCOC to review the covid-19 situation in the country.

The top monitoring body has announced open indoor dining and marriage events from July 1 only for vaccinated people.

It said that hotels and restaurants will chalk out a strategy to verify the vaccination certificates of customers for indoor dining, for which the eateries are allowed to use fifty per cent capacity.

The government said that 400 guests can attend outdoor marriage functions while for indoor events 200 guests, who are fully vaccinated, can be invited.

Furthermore, the NCOC has extended business hours till 10pm while petrol pumps, medical store and other essential shops are allowed to work for 24 hours.

It also announced to open cinemas for vaccinated people, adding that parks and tourist places will also remain opened.

The government has also announced to open shrines across the country while there will be a ban on all religious and cultural gatherings.

