COVID-19: Pakistan records 2,145 cases, positivity rate at 5.25%

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, Pakistan recorded 2,145 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (NCOC). This increases the country’s overall positivity rate to 5.25 percent. In Pakistan, 37 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, a total of 40,805 individuals were tested for the illness on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Pakistan has grown to 993,872, including 49,929 active cases.

In terms of recovery, 921,095 individuals have recovered from the illness, whereas 22,848 have died as a result of the virus.