Covid-19: Pakistan records 201 deaths in a day

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 201 people in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day death toll since the pandemic began last year.

This is the first time the country’s covid-19 death toll has surpassed 200.

The death toll in the world has now crossed 17,329, according to official reports from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which coordinates government actions toward COVID-19.

Pakistan performed 49,101 coronavirus studies, with 5,292 of them yielding good results. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 810,231 so far, with the maximum number of cases recorded in Punjab.

With 88,207 successful events, the country’s positivity rating has risen to 10.77 percent, whereas the total number of recoveries has hit 704,494.

The Ministry of Interior introduced new prohibitions throughout the country the day before, including a full ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16.

The NCOC had agreed to ban tourism from May 8 to 16, according to a press release released by the ministry. The press release said, “Closure of tourist resorts, public parks, and hotels in/around tourist spots to remain closed,” read the press release.

During the Eid holidays, the NCOC has declared that inter-provincial and inter-city transportation would be prohibited. However, residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to return to their homes.

Both holiday destinations, public parks, hospitals, restaurants, shopping centers interior ministry, and public transportation, according to the interior ministry, would be closed to the public.

On Tuesday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced that no exams will be taken till June 15 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Talking to media, flanked by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the education minister said that examination of class 9,10,11 and 12 have been cancelled, adding that O/A level exams have also been postponed.

The minister went on to say that O/A level exams will be held in October/November cycle.

He said that the decision has been taken with consensus during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after reviewing the prevailing health situation.

Earlier, The Ministry of Health stated that Pakistan is still protected from the latest coronavirus strain that has wreaked havoc in India, causing a huge rise in coronavirus infections and a shortage of oxygen across the region.

