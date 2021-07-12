COVID-19: Pakistan records 1,808 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reports 1,808 additional cases, 15 deaths on Monday, as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operation Center’s most recent data, 47,015 COVID-19 tests were performed across the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is 3.84 percent, according to the official site.

According to the NCOC, the number of individuals infected by COVID-19 has increased to 975,092, with 22,597 fatalities reported across the country.

Sindh has seen the highest fatalities in the past 24 hours, followed by Punjab. Nine individuals died on ventilators out of the 15 people who died in the previous 24 hours.

As of July 12, there were 38,622 active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.

Sindh has 15,998 active cases, Punjab has 17,058, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 10,117, Islamabad has 1,752, Balochistan has 725, Gilgit-Baltistan has 665, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reports 700 cases, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

According to NCOC statistics, 913,873 individuals have recovered so far throughout Pakistan, which is a considerable number. In Balochistan and GB, there are no patients on the vent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced that people will be required to show their vaccination certificate for travel by air from August 1.

The NCOC has announced a set of new instructions after it reviewed measures taken to tackle the spread of coronavirus and its variants particularly Delta, which it labeled as “extremely dangerous”.

The latest instructions come as Pakistan witnessed a surge in covid cases. Reports said that the condition of the certificate will apply to domestic flights.

It warned that consequences could be disastrous if effective measures are not taken to curb the spread of Delta variant which not only claimed thousands of lives in India but also added to the miseries of public due to shortage of oxygen.

The forum has made it mandatory for adult students to get vaccinated before July 31 while the same deadline has also been fixed for all private-sector employees, media persons, factory workers, shopkeepers, lawyers, hotel workers, mosque imams, and others.

While hinting at a ban on tourism, the NCOC said that various proposals were under consideration to limit unnecessary movement in view of the covid outbreak on Eid al Adha. He said that decision in this regard will be taken in the coming weeks.

The NCOC also called for strict implementation of the SOPs from July 9 to July 18 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

