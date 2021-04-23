Covid-19: Pakistan records 144 new deaths

Pakistan has had another difficult week, with 144 new deaths from covid-19 announced on Friday, bringing the overall number of deaths to 16,842.

The National Command and Operation Centre’s current data on its official web site shows that 5,870 new covid-19 cases have been recorded.

In the last 24 hours, at least 53,818 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the country, with 5,870 of them coming back positive.

Meanwhile, with 84,976 active cases throughout the country, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate was 10.90 percent.

Furthermore, 682,290 people have recovered from the virus so far in the country.

According to the official website, the cumulative number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has crossed 275,815, with 4,576 deaths to date.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Punjab is 282,469, with 7,799 people dying as a result of the infection, while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 21,365, with 227 deaths.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 110,875 people have been infected with the virus, with 3,029 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 16,193 people have been infected with the virus, with 455 deaths.

In light of the deteriorating virus condition, reports have suggested that cities with a coronavirus positivity score of more than 10% could be subjected to a full lockdown.

If a complete shutdown is enforced, all commercial operations in selected cities will be halted, and all offices will be locked, according to the source, who added that the NCOC will grant final approval for a lockdown.

