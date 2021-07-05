Covid-19: Pakistan records 1,347 cases, positivity rate at 2.97%

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has recorded 1,347 new cases of Covid-19, marking the sixth straight day of 1,000 or more new cases. The current covid-19 positivity percentage is 2.97 percent.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 19 more individuals over the course of the 24-hour period, according to statistics released Monday morning by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan performed 45,245 COVID-19 tests, with 1,347 testing positive for the virus.

The overall number of active cases in the country has surpassed 33,000 and now stands at 33,299, with total recoveries reaching 907,934.

Lambda is a novel coronavirus strain that is perplexing scientists because of its “unusual mutations.”

Since the pandemic began last year, a total of 963,660 cases have been identified in the country, with 22,427 individuals dying as a result of the virus.

According to a province-by-province breakdown, 340,902 cases have been recorded in Sindh, 346,852 in Punjab, 138,533 in Khyber Paktunkhwa, 82,969 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 27,419 in Balochistan, 6,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 20,558 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 will be available at selected centers across Pakistan from Monday (July 5).

In a couple of tweets, it said that the administration of the US-made vaccine has been started at Mass Vaccination Center F-9 Park Islamabad.

It also shared a list of vaccination centers where the Moderna vaccine will be available. In Punjab, it will be available in 15 centres while it will available at 13 locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at 2 centres in Sindh.

Who can get Moderna Vaccine?

Modera Vaccine will be administered to the following categories, provided they are 18 years of age or older and have not received any other currently available Covid-19 vaccines;

A – Those with comorbid conditions, e.g diabetes, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, renal failure, chronic liver disease, malignancy, etc

Those who are chronically immunosuppressed

Post organ transplantation, the patient may receive the vaccine 3 months after transplantation procedure.

Post chemotherapy, the patient may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy.

B – Individuals with a mandatory requirement of vaccination for travel

Overseas workers who have a mandatory need for travel for employment overseas with valid work visas/iqama in a country where Chinese vaccines are not accepted at present Students Those travelling for official or business purposes

Women who are pregnant and lactating, falling under the above-listed categories can receive Modema Vaccine.

Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna jabs from US

On Friday, Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine sent by the United States.

The doses have been delivered to people of Pakistan in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF. The consignment was received at the Islamabad International Airport.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said that the vaccine will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both countries.

“A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality,” said US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

“In addition to today’s vaccine donation, the US has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID assistance through our partnership with the @GovtofPakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked together to improve lab testing, disease monitoring, and patient care,” read the statement.

