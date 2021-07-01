Covid-19: Pakistan records 1,000 cases for first time in 1 week

Pakistan’s daily covid-19 caseload surpassed 1,000 cases for the first time on Thursday morning, when the country recorded 1,037 new cases.

For the past one week, the daily case count has been below 1,000. On June 25, the country recorded 1,052 cases in a single day.

Another 40 individuals died of covid-19 in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have died in Pakistan since the pandemic began to 22,321.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Thursday morning, 1,037 individuals tested positive for covid-19 after 46,145 tests were performed on June 30.

Pakistan’s current positivity rate is 2.2 percent. Pakistan’s positivity rate had risen to 2.3 percent the day before, after a period in which it had been below 2%.

In Pakistan, there are presently 31,767 ongoing COVID-19 cases.

According to a province-by-province breakdown, 337,674 cases have been recorded in Sindh, 346,301 in Punjab, 138,068 in Khyber Paktunkhwa, 82,706 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 27,178 in Balochistan, 6,138 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 20,343 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, at least 904,320 individuals have been recovered throughout Pakistan, which is a considerable number.

The overall number of patients has reached 958,408 according to NCOC statistics.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday eased COVID-19 related restrictions as Pakistan reported the lowest deaths due to infection in four months.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of NCOC to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

The top monitoring body has announced open indoor dining and marriage events from July 1 only for vaccinated people.

It said that hotels and restaurants will chalk out a strategy to verify the vaccination certificates of customers for indoor dining, for which the eateries are allowed to use fifty per cent capacity.

The government said that 400 guests can attend outdoor marriage functions while for indoor events 200 guests, who are fully vaccinated, can be invited.

Furthermore, the NCOC has extended business hours till 10 pm while petrol pumps, medical stores, and other essential shops are allowed to work for 24 hours.

It also announced to open cinemas for vaccinated people, adding that parks and tourist places will also remain open.

The government has also announced to open shrines across the country while there will be a ban on all religious and cultural gatherings.

