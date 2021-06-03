Covid-19: Pakistan marks 21,000 covid-19 death toll

According to official statistics released by the National Central Command and Operation Centre, Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed 21,000 after 92 deaths were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 21,022. (NCOC).

In the previous 24 hours, 51,523 tests were conducted, with 2,028 of them returning positive, bringing the overall caseload to 926,695 on Thursday.

The covid-19 positive rate is at 3.93 percent, marking the tenth day in a row that the nation has recorded a positive rate of less than 5%.

Sindh has recorded 320,488, Punjab has reported 340,989, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 133,450, Islamabad has reported 81,446, Balochistan has reported 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 5,608.

Despite the lethal third wave that has wrought devastation, the government is reporting a decrease in coronavirus incidence.

Covid-19 vaccination has begun in Pakistan for people above the age of 18.

Asad Umar, the chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), announced this on Twitter earlier this week, noting that with this advancement, all eligible age groups will be vaccinated at the same time.

According to Pakistan’s federal planning minister, more than five million individuals have been vaccinated against coronavirus illness.

Umar urged the general population to register for vaccinations as soon as possible.

Pakistan launched registrations for covid-19 immunization for people aged 19 and above on May 16. Umar stated in a tweet that registration would be extended to the full national population if the vaccine is authorized by health experts.

As Pakistan’s vaccine supply improves and the country’s vaccination capability grows, Umar stated that the government was expanding registrations to include additional age groups.

On May 3, Pakistan started accepting registrations for vaccines for persons aged 40 to 49 years old throughout the country, followed by walk-in vaccinations for the same age range.

The federal government has developed a digital platform for registration, which assigns a code to each individual. They may then be vaccinated at an authorized vaccination centre.

