COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday issued guidelines for congregational prayers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in order to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As per the guidelines, the elderly and teenagers below 15-years have been asked to not attend Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

The guidelines were finalised in a meeting of the NCOC chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair.

The meeting also reviewed the mobility control measures being implemented across the country from May 8-16 under the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ policy.

“In the wake of ongoing restrictions imposed till May 16, 2021, [the] forum urged for greater national resolve by adhering to SOPs to reduce the spread of the pandemic,” the statement from the NCOC said.

The forum has urged the nation to join the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Following are the guidelines issued for Eid prayers:

Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.

Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.

Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.

Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.

Mandatory wearing of face mask.

Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.

Thermal screening at entry points.

Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.

6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.

Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.

Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home

Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.

No gathering before and after prayer.

Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign, Geo News reported.

Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 19000, with 113 new deaths confirmed on Tuesday.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 19,106 citizens in Pakistan since it first appeared last year, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. 38,883 tests were conducted around the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of tests to 12,267,310.

3,084 of the test samples returned positive, bringing the nationwide total to 864,557. The coronavirus positivity rate is 7.93 percent, and there are currently 78,959 active cases in the world.

In the meantime, 4,387 individuals have recovered from the outbreak in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 766,492.

