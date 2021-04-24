Covid-19: Pakistan fears impending oxygen shortage

As the the third wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in Pakistan, Pakistani oxygen suppliers have alerted the authorities of a severe gas shortage.

They said that the health sector receives the majority of domestic oxygen demand, and that if all plants supply oxygen at maximum potential, the health sector’s needs can be met.

They have requested that the plants provide an uninterruptible power source.

Asad Umar, the Federal Minister for Planning, previously said that the country is using 90% of overall gas supply and that if the situation is not managed, the country will face a gas shortage.

The federal minister had informed the country that the government is aware of the critical situation of gas supply and is taking measures to ensure supply. The National Coordination Committee held on Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, and the federal minister had stated that the government is aware of the critical situation of gas supply and is taking steps to ensure supply.

“We are working to enhance capacity and will import the gas if needed,” he said.

