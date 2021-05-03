COVID-19: Pakistan eyes to vaccinate 70 million people this year

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government aims at administrating anti-Covid vaccine to 70 million people by the end of this year.

Addressing a press conference, Sultan shared that around 2.5 million people have been administered the doses across the country, adding that the process of importing vaccine has been expedited.

The PM’s aide went on to say that Pakistan will receive 19 million doses, of which 90% are being purchased. He revealed that the government had signed deals for 30 million doses of vaccine against the deadly virus.

Dr Faisal said that a drive to vaccinate people aged above 40 years has been launched in the country, adding that Pakistan is daily inoculating 150,000 people in the country.

He said that Pakistan will soon start local filling of single dose China’s CanSino vaccine, adding that the National Institute of Health will pack 3 million doses of CanSino vaccine per month.

He said that the government has planned to open vaccination registration for all citizens after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Pakistan reported 79 deaths due to Covid-19 and 4,213 fresh cases during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has increased to 18,149 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 834,146.

As many as 5,842 patients have recovered from the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 728,044.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 87,953, and the positivity rate stands at 9.16 percent.

