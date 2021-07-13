COVID-19: Pakistan decides to call in army for SOPs implementation again

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centres (NCOC) decided on Tuesday that the Pakistan Army will be called in once again to ensure implementation of the coronavirus standard operations procedures (SOPs) amid fears of Delta variant spread and fourth wave of the COVID-19.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the NCOC chaired by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar to review the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

The top monitoring body has also decided to make vaccination mandatory for domestic travel from August 1.

It also gave the approval to increase the flight operation to 50% in order to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries.

