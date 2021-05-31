Covid-19: Pakistan continues to report less than 5% positivity rate

Pakistan recorded the lowest covid-19 ratio in three months, at 4.05 percent, after 2,117 new cases were registered across the country in the previous 24 hours.

On March 5, the nation had a COVID-19 positive rate of 4.04 percent the previous time. Pakistan’s positivity ratio has now dropped below 5% for the eighth day in a row.

According to official statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 52,223 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2,117 of them returning positive, bringing the overall caseload to 921,053.

In the last 24 hours, at least 43 individuals have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 20,779 across the nation.

There are now 56,347 active cases, with 607,205 individuals having recovered from the virus so far.

The pandemic’s third wave is gradually dying down as vaccination programmes take place around the country.

The NCOC began offering walk-in covid-19 vaccines for adults aged 30 and older, as well as instructors over the age of 18.

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk into any vaccination centre with CNIC, a stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

The federal government has developed a digital platform for registration, which assigns a code to each individual. They may then be vaccinated at an authorised vaccination centre.

