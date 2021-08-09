Covid-19: Pakistan bans train travel for unvaccinated people from Oct 1

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to not restrict people, who are not vaccinated against Covid-19, from travelling by train.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar after reviewing the coronavirus situation and vaccination drive across the country.

The forum expressed concerns over spike in coronavirus cases in Rawalpindi and Peshawar. It has asked the federating units to ensure the strict implementation of the SOPs to slow the spread of the virus.

NCOC also reviewed the measures being taken ahead of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar year.

The forum has already restricted unvaccinated people from domestic from August 1. Furthermore, the government has also barred unvaccinated people from visiting northern areas

The latest instructions come as Pakistan is battling with the fourth wave of the pandemic by taking effective measures.

According to NCOC, Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 numbers have been slightly decreasing over the past three days, with 4,040 new cases recorded on Monday.

The positivity rate has dropped to 7.54 per cent, according to the NCOC’s latest statistics.

After 53,528 COVID-19 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, 4,040 additional cases were discovered. The overall number of cases now stands at 1,071,620.

Although there is a little decreasing trend in daily numbers, active cases continue to rise, with the most recent total of 83,298 cases.

Another 53 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Pakistan reported 95 COVID-19 fatalities two days earlier, the greatest single-day toll during the pandemic’s current fourth wave.

So far, 964,404 patients have recovered, while 23,918 people have died.

Overall, coronavirus infections in Pakistan haven’t decreased much, although Sindh’s lockdown has been lifted as of today. The Sindh government has issued revised COVID-19 restrictions that would run till August 31.