Covid-19: Pakistan administered 10 millionth jab

At a ceremony conducted at the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday, Pakistan administered its 10 millionth anti- Covid-19 vaccination (NCOC).

The occasion was attended by NCOC Chief Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, and NCOC Chief Coordinator Lt Gen Hamud Uz Zaman.

Umar told a press conference that the government has progressed in its anti-Covid efforts, but that there was still a long way to go.

“Our target is to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year,” he stressed.

The NCOC’s chairman asked people to become involved in the country’s Covid-19 immunization campaign.

“The quicker the people are vaccinated, the quicker the restrictions will ease,” he added.

According to the minister, roughly 300,000 individuals are enrolled for the Covid-19 vaccine every day, and 300,000 to 350,000 people are immunized against the coronavirus every day.

“The threat of Covid-19 is still not over,” the minister warned. “There are still about 3,000 people in critical care because of Covid-19. We have to be very careful as there are businesses still being affected by it.”

In only 24 hours, the government recorded 1,118 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections to 936,131.

The death toll in the nation has risen to 21,453 after 77 more individuals succumbed to the sickness.

In the meanwhile, 2,244 individuals recovered from the virus in a single day, bringing the total to 869,691.

According to the NCOC, 44,987 active Covid-19 instances have been registered throughout the nation.

