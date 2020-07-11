Covid-19: Over 80pc of young people may show no symptoms

A preliminary study suggests that more than 80pc of people aged 20 and under may show no symptoms after contracting SARS-CoV-2. This may have important implications for virus transmission.

Looking at data on age, the researchers calculated that, among people aged 20 years and under, a probable 81.9pc would present no symptoms following infection with the coronavirus.

Among those 80 years of age or over, the investigators estimate that only 35.4pc are likely to show no symptoms following infection with the new coronavirus.

Among individuals with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection who were 60 years old and under, 73.9pc were likely not to experience fever — body temperature of at least 37.5oC — or respiratory symptoms.

In terms of general trends, the researchers concluded that the likelihood of experiencing SARS-CoV-2 infection symptoms increased with age.

LYSOL DISINFECTANT APPROVED FOR USE AGAINST COVID-19: There are two disinfectant products now approved to work against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.They are effective at neutralizing over 99 percent of the virus.But if not available, experts say other common products can also be very effective.

Two Lysol products have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The products are Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, both approved last week for use on hard, nonporous surfaces.

The findings indicate a greater than 99.9 percent efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.

While there are already over 400 products the EPA lists as effective against emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus, the Lysol products are the first to be tested directly against SARS-CoV-2.

Within 2 minutes of contact, both Lysol products killed the virus. “Each EPA-approved disinfectant has its own product directions. It’s very important that you read the product descriptions to ensure proper use. The company that makes Lysol emphasized that these products should never be used on your body.

