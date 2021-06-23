Covid-19 : New batch of 2MN doses arrive from China

On Wednesday, a new batch of two million Covid-19 vaccinations arrived in Pakistan from China.

According to reports, a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying the Covid-19 vaccine travelled from Beijing to Islamabad today.

Upon arriving at the Islamabad Airport, the vaccinations were turned over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a special shipment of 1.55 million Sinovac anti-Covid vaccine doses landed at the Islamabad airport on June 20 via a special PIA aircraft (NCOC).

The shipment was part of the federal government’s emergency measures to address a nationwide scarcity of vaccines.

“China as a time tested friend of Pakistan has taken special measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan,” the NCOC statement read.

According to the NCOC, another shipment of two to three million doses of the Chinese vaccine will arrive in Pakistan next week, followed by continuous supply.

Measures have been put in place to deliver these vaccinations to all federating units as needed.

Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, stated on June 19 that the government had made emergency orders for covid-19 vaccination supplies and that new supplies will begin to arrive on June 20.

Dr Sultan, the country’s de facto health minister, told Anadolu Agency that Pakistan would get approximately seven million vaccination doses in the next ten days, mostly from China.

This week, the government’s continuing immunisation campaign ran into a shortage of vaccines in different areas of the country. According to reports, just a few vaccine centres were open in Punjab, while Sindh stated that no vaccinations will be given on Sunday.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/