Covid-19: NCOC says walk-in vaccination available to all above 18

The National Command and Operation Centre said on Wednesday that the walk-in immunization facility against covid-19 would be accessible to all residents over the age of 18 beginning on Friday, June 11.

“From 11th June onwards 18 years+ citizens will be able to avail the walk-in facility in vaccination centers,” said the forum, in a statement.

The declaration came after a meeting of the NCOC, which was co-led by National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood uz Zaman Khan and was headed by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

The forum conducted a thorough examination of the vaccination procedure as well as the execution of Covid-19 safety precautions.

According to the NCOC, a three-pronged approach will be used to continue the mass immunization campaign against covid-19.

Starting June 11, all vaccination centers will be open everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, when they will be closed. On Fridays, they will also be open.

NCOC aims to finish the “process of developing IT based solutions for verification of vaccination certificates

Beginning June 15, the NCOC has agreed to pull back current curbs.

In this respect, all federating units have been urged to set aside one day every week for activity shutdown, as opposed to the prior two days.

The policy of allowing 50% of employees to work from home will be modified to 100% work attendance.

Indoor gyms will now be permitted to reopen to vaccinated members exclusively.

Only a few non-contact sports will be allowed. Contact sports (karate, boxing, mixed martial arts, rugby, kabbadi, wrestling, waterpolo) as well as festivals, cultural, and other activities will continue to be prohibited.

Cinemas and shrines will both be closed. Inter-provincial transportation, which was previously only available twice a week, will now be available every day. Public transportation will be permitted to carry 70 percent of its passengers, up from the previous limit of 50 percent.

“Current restrictions already announced by NCOC regarding recreation, education sector, mask-wearing SOP, and the Railways and inbound passengers policy will remain in place till further orders,” the statement added.

On May 31, NCOC chief Asad Umar had asked all citizens 18 and above to “register as soon as possible”, saying that these people will be scheduled for vaccinations beginning June3.

Vaccinations for individuals aged 30 and over, as well as all instructors over the age of 18, had been made available two days previously.

Vaccinations had previously been made available to 18-year-olds for the first time on May 21. However, they were not available to all citizens above the age of 18 at the time.

For an 18-30 year old to get vaccinated, the following requirements had to be met:

If you are working on a work visa in another country.

If you are a student studying in another country.

If you’re a sailor.

The decision was made after numerous governments, businesses, businesses, institutions, and shipping businesses throughout the globe made vaccines obligatory, according to the NCOC at the time.

Since the commencement of the vaccine push in February, which was originally available to healthcare staff, the country has vaccinated almost 10 million individuals, according to Umar.

According to the NCOC, 335,790 vaccinations were given out in the previous 24 hours.

