Covid-19: NCOC decides to ease restrictions from June 15

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to loosen covid-19 restrictions from June15 and onwards.

From June 11, the country’s anti-Covid nerve centre will provide walk-in vaccines to residents aged 18 and above (Friday).

NCOC Chief Asad Umar and National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood uz Zaman Khan co-chaired a special session that took the decision.

Following a thorough evaluation of the vaccination process and implementation of Covid-19 SOPs (NPIs), the NCOC agreed to reduce the two-day weekly business shutdown limit to one day, with the federating units choosing the day.

Indoor gyms were also permitted to operate partly “for vaccinated members only.”

Only chosen, non-contact sports will be tolerated, according to the NCOC’s decision, which was communicated during the meeting, while contact sports would be prohibited.

Karate, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), rugby, Kabbadi, wrestling, and waterpolo – as well as festivals, cultural, and other activities – will continue to take place.

The NCOC will also reduce its 50% work-from-home regulation, enabling the office to guarantee 100% attendance.

Furthermore, the two-day weekly inter-provincial transportation restrictions will be abolished, while

The threshold of 50% occupancy for public transportation will be lifted to 70% occupancy.

However, the restriction on closing shrines will remain in place, as will the shutdown of theatres.

The NCOC’s current restrictions on leisure, education, mask wearing, trains, and incoming passenger policies will continue in effect until new instructions are issued.

The policy will be based on citizen vaccines that are optional, mandatory vaccines for public and private sector personnel, and vaccines that are incentivised.

In terms of mandatory vaccinations, the government has indicated that all government workers would be required to get vaccinated by June 30, 2021. In terms of vaccine incentives, the NCOC is contemplating creating a variety of incentives for different industries to boost immunizations.

Furthermore, beginning June 11, the NCOC has decided to keep all immunisation centres open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. However, instead of closing on Sunday, the centres will stay open on Friday.

The NCOC also said that it is working on establishing IT-based solutions for vaccination certificate verification, which should be finished by the end of June.

