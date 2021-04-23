Covid-19: PM Imran Khan announces new restrictions in NCC meeting

While Pakistan’s government has opted against a nationwide shutdown, Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the public in a meeting chaired by NCC to adopt coronavirus standard operating procedures in order to avert a “complete lockdown.”

PM Khan spoke to the nation after chairing a crucial meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), at which a decision on a lockdown in cities with a positivity ratio of more than 10% was expected.

The premier stated that a lockdown would not be enforced for the time being because it would negatively impact the working class and their businesses.

He emphasized the importance of wearing a mask. The Pakistan Army will assist in the implementation of coronavirus SOPs, according to the prime minister.

“Barely anyone is following SOPs anymore,” he said, adding that if we are not careful, the situation in Pakistan will be akin to India in the next one or two weeks.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar listed down some of the important decisions taken during the NCC meeting.

Schools in cities with positivity rates above 5% will remain closed until Eid including classes 9-12. only essential businesses can operate after 5 pm. Outdoor and indoor dining banned until Eid. Gyms to remain closed. Offices will be working at the capacity of 50% All offices will be closed at 2 pm.

Read more