COVID-19 – KPK closes schools in eight more cities

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) announced on Tuesday to close educational institutions in eight more cities due to rising trend of coronavirus case.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Tarakai was talking to media after a meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) of anti-coronavirus chaired by provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The schools will remain closed till March 28, he said, adding that the staff however will continue to come to the institutions. He said that the parents could visit schools to collect children’s homework.

Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Malakand, Swat and Dir Lower are the cities where the schools are being closed from Wednesday.

Earlier on March 10, the province had closed the schools in Peshawar on the directives of the National Command and Operations Centre.

The education minister said that the schools in the districts where positivity ratio surges above 5% would be closed.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary KP, IGP, and others officials.

Tarkai has urged business community to cooperate with the government for implementation of the SOPs to slow the spread of the virus in the province.