COVID-19: Japan bans flights from Pakistan, 151 other countries

Japan has announced to impose a ban on flights from 152 countries, including Pakistan and India amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 across the globe

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said that the ban will come into effect from May 13.

It said the ban had been announced in light of the rapid increase in case of COVID-19 after various countries reported several variants of the virus.

The ministry said that only Japanese nationals will be allowed to enter the country, adding that permanent residents and people holding work visas will not be entertained.

The DGCA, according to Kuwaiti news agency, said the residents of these countries will be required to spend 14 days in another country before entering Kuwait.

The decision will not be applicable to cargo flights from these countries.

“The decision has come in line with instructions by the Kuwaiti health authorities, considering the contagion status in such high-hazard countries,” KUNA said.

Earlier today, the UAE announced to suspend the entry of passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka from May 12, 2021, amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in a statement entry will be suspended for all incoming passengers on national and foreign carriers, as well as those carrying transit passengers.

The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading towards these countries.

This decision is applicable to the entry of travellers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE, the official news agency of Emirate said.

Flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to those countries. It will also allow the transfer of some exempted groups from the four aforementioned countries to the UAE, with strict enforcement of precautionary measures.

These groups include UAE citizens, diplomats appointed by the UAE in these countries, official delegations, businessmen’s chartered flights, and those holding golden residency visa, provided that they undertake preventive measures that include quarantine for 10 days and a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth days following the entry into the country.

