Covid-19: India crosses 300,000 death mark

India has surpassed 300,000 covid-19 fatalities, being the third country behind the United States and Brazil to do so.

After adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks, India’s health ministry announced 4,454 covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 303,720.

According to statistics from the health ministry, daily covid-19 infections increased by 222,315, bringing the country’s total caseload to 26.75 million.

Many analysts say the actual death rate is far higher, particularly when the disease progresses through rural areas, where the bulk of the 1.35 billion people reside and where health care and record-keeping are lacking.

Late vaccine supplies also hampered the country’s battle against the pandemic, causing several people to skip vaccines, and a mysterious “black fungus” outbreak involving COVID-19 patients has doctors concerned.

Due to a lack of vaccine supply, many Indian states have suspended the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for those aged 18 to 44, regional officials reported on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are among the states where vaccines for this age group have been discontinued. These states are among the worst affected by the pandemic’s latest second phase.

In cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, people aged 45 and up are finding it challenging to get their second dose, with a majority of vaccine centers remaining closed. Supplies have run out, according to signs found outside these hubs.

“During the last month, from 3.2 million doses on April 26 to 2.4 million on May 11 and 1.5 million on Saturday.

“Vaccination is really the only answer and Indians are already paying a heavy price for the way the government has gone about planning, pricing, and the rollout,” said virologist Dr. T Jacob John.

Representatives from the federal government also stated that the shortage of vaccinations is only temporary and that between June and December, about two billion doses of vaccine will be usable.

