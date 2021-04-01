Covid-19: Health experts concerned as virus spreading rapidly among children

Health experts are concerned about the accelerated dissemination of coronavirus among children during the third phase of the pandemic.

Children have a lower mortality risk than adults, according to health authorities, but since they may be possible vectors of the infection, they have been a significant source of epidemic transmission.

The virus can also harm newborns, according to health experts. Earlier in Lahore two infants lost their lives after being tested positive for Covid-19.

In Islamabad, a total of 5,726 children have been infected with the coronavirus.

During this period, doctors note, there are reports of lung infection in children who are exhibiting signs of the virus.

The number of children impacted between the ages of 11 and 20 has risen to 5,343, according to the Islamabad District Health Department.

According to government data, Pakistan registered the highest single-day toll since June 30 with 4,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As the third wave of the coronavirus intensifies, the country has confirmed 98 more fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 14,530.

As of today, the positivity rate for coronavirus cases is 9.92 percent, with a total number of cases in the world of 672,931.

