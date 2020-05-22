Covid-19 focal person may leave job

The provincial focal person for Covid-19 has reportedly decided to quit the charge after the Sindh health department’s official correspondence described his contributions over the last three months as ‘dubious.’ In a letter about the conferment of civil awards addressed to the Services, General Administration and Cooperation department, the health department’s chief technical officer Dr Shabnum Karim downplayed the contributions of the focal person, Dr Muhammad Bux Dharejo. “The contributions as stated by Dr Dharejo in the nomination form are fallacious and dubious as the following points of explanation indicate,” the letter, dated May 20, read. The letter pointed out over half a dozen contributions as stated in Dr Dharejo’s nomination form and denied each of them.“It would be appropriate for Dr Dharejo not to continue. He has contributed to the best of his abilities but this is a disrespectful way to treat a professional person,” a close associate of Dr Dharejo has said. However, after Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah reportedly took notice of the letter, the health secretary withdrew it on Wednesday night, with immediate effect. Even this swift action by the provincial government to withdraw Dr Karim’s letter, however, could not smooth Dr Dharejo’s ruffled feathers. “It is enough for him that the CM recognises the services which he rendered 24/7 for the last 86 days to serve this land. But his self-respect does not allow him to continue,” said the official associated with Dr Dharejo.