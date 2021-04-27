Covid-19 fears trigger panic buying of oxygen cylinders

The rising fear of the coronavirus has triggered panic buying of oxygen cylinders among citizens in Balochistan, who are purchasing and storing cylinders among the third wave of the virus.

As per sources in several markets, the sale of oxygen cylinders in Balochistan has spiked dramatically due to rising cases of the coronavirus. A large number of people have bought and saved oxygen cylinders, fearing the coronavirus.

The move has created a shortage of oxygen cylinders in markets across several cities in the province and led to an increase in the prices of oxygen cylinders overall.

Market sources noted that the price of a large cylinder which was being sold for Rs17,000 a month earlier has gone up to Rs25,000 while the price of an oxygen cylinder which was being sold for Rs8,000 has gone up to Rs15,000.—TLTP