Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a woman died due to novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of such of fatalities in the territory to 145.

The 36-year-old victim from Nehru Park area of Srinagar was suffering from multiple ailments and died at Soura Hospital after testing COVID-19 positive.

The latest fatality has taken overall tally of COVID-19 deaths in occupied Kashmir to 145. Out of these, 130 are from the Kashmir Valley, 14 from the Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.—KMS