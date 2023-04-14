Covid-19 claims two lives in Karachi

The National Institute of Health (NIH) said 40 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.As per the data shared by the NIH, two patients, who belonged to Karachi, succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.The positivity ratio stood at 1.03 percent while 18 patients were in critical condition, added the health department. In the last 24 hours, 3,881 covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

The health department furthered that 376 tests were conducted in Lahore in the last 24 hours, out of which the results of 14 patients were positive and the positivity rate stood at 3.72 percent.Moreover, 269 ​​Covid-19 tests were conducted in the federal capital during the last 24 hours, out of which only two people tested positive and the positivity rate stood at 0.74 percent.129 people were tested for the virus in Gilgit during the last 24 hours, out of which one result was positive and the positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 percent.

In Gujranwala, 354 people were tested and one person tested positive for the virus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 percent.Last month, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had strengthened the role of border and health services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.The minister said that all entry points of the country including airports were under surveillance.Also read Covid claims life as cases spurt in SindhThere will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.Patel also said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid paying heed to rumours.

He added 90 per cent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.”An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.