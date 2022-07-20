COVID-19 claims another 7 lives

Islamabad: COVID-19 claimed seven more lives during the last Twenty-Four hours, in addition to a steep rise in the number of positive cases reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad Wednesday morning.

According to details shared by the NIH, 592 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country after 21,264 tests were conducted. The positivity ratio across the country was reported as 2.78%.

COVID-19 Statistics 20 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,264

Positive Cases: 592

Positivity %: 2.78%

Deaths: 07

Patients on Critical Care: 174 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 20, 2022

However, compared to the previous day’s record of zero deaths, seven deaths were reported, which brings up the death toll to 30,452 since the start of the pandemic, showed NIH data.

Read: Should I get a COVID-19 booster now or wait? Experts answer key questions