Covid-19 claims 52 more lives

The national tally on Thursday of total active Covid-19 cases recorded 24,176 with 1,272 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Meanwhile, 2,052 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 48 of them were under treatment in hospital and four in their respective quarantines and homes on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 21 percent, ICT 32 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 36 percent.—INP