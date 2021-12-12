COVID-19 claims 2 more lives infects 144 in Sindh

As many as two more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,636 and 144 new cases emerged when 11,765 tests were conducted.This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,636 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,765 samples were tested which detected 144 cases that constituted 1.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,876,911 tests have been conducted against which 476,780 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,634 patients have recovered, including 368 overnight.

The CM said that currently 3,510 patients were under treatment; of them 3,360 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 128 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 125 patients was stated to be critical, including 8 shifted to ventilators.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 25,544,514 vaccinations have been administered up to December 9th, and added during the last 24 hours 163,057 vaccines were inoculated – in total 25,707,571 vaccines have administered which constituted 47.11 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.