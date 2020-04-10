COVID-19 and significance of good parenting

DR RAJKUMAR SINGH

IN this health emergency in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic most schools, places of public gathering, and nonessential businesses are closed, and parents and other caregivers are faced with helping their families adjust to the new normal. This includes trying to keep children occupied, feeling safe and attempting to keep up with schoolwork as best as possible. Although none of this easy, but it helps stay focused on what is possible in order to reinforce a sense of control and to reassure children that they are okay and that the situation will get better. In this situation it is important to remember that children look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events. Acknowledging some level of concern, without panicking, is appropriate and can result in taking the necessary actions that reduce the risk of illness. Teaching children positive preventive measures, talking with them about their fears, and giving them a sense of some control over their risk of infection can help reduce anxiety. This is also a tremendous opportunity for adults to model for children problem-solving, flexibility, and compassion as we all work through adjusting daily schedules, balancing work and other activities, getting creative about how we spend time. Our discussion about COVID-19 can increase or decrease your child’s fear. If true, remind our child that our family is healthy and you we going to do everything within our power to keep loved ones safe and well. Social distancing and stress management: It is the high time for explaining the importance of social distancing to our children because probably they don’t fully understand why parents/guardians aren’t allowing them to be with friends. Tell our child that our family is following the guidelines of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which include social distancing. Social distancing means staying away from others until the risk of contracting COVID-19 is under control. Showing older children the “flatten the curve” charts will help them grasp the significance of social distancing.Also let them know that while we don’t know how long it will take to “flatten the curve” to reduce the number of those infected, we do know that this is a critical time—we must follow the guidelines of health experts to do our part. It’s a moment to focus on positivism and having more time to spend as a family. Make it as fun as possible. Do family projects. Organize belongings, create masterpieces. Establish and maintain a daily routine. Keeping a regular schedule provides a sense of control, predictability, calm and well-being. It also helps children and other family members respect others’ need. The advice for children should also match their age-group and early elementary school boys needto provide brief, simpleinformationthat balancesCOVID19 facts with appropriate reassurances that adults are there to help keep them healthy and to take care of them if they do get sick. For upper elementary and early middle school children age group who is often more vocal in asking questions about whether they indeed are safe and what will happen if COVID-19 spreads in their area. They assistance in separating reality from rumour and fantasy and discuss with them the efforts national, state and community leaders are doing to prevent germs from spreading. However in case of upper middle and high schoolissues can be discussedin more depth. Referthemto appropriate sources of COVID19 facts. Provide honest, accurate and factual information about the current status of COVID-19. Engage them in decision-making about family plans, scheduling and helping with chores at home Economic effects of the crisis: Right now students are out of school in 185 countries. According to UNESCO, that’s roughly 9 out of 10 schoolchildren worldwide. The world has never seen a school shutdown on this scale. And not since Great Britain during World War II has such a long-term, widespread emptying of classrooms come to a rich country. In addition, there are economic factors for teenagers. Their parents just lost their jobs and they’ve got younger siblings to take care of while their parents are out trying to find work and trying to manage things. At this developmental age teenagers are particularly at risk for leaving school as adolescence is a period of rapid change and rapid development and so if they’re experiencing adversity while they’re going through adolescence and another period of change. In this phase there can be more resilient to a disruption like this, as long as they are with their immediate family, who are ideally the most important sources of support in their lives. But when it comes to teenagers, the important people are more likely to be peers and mentors. If those ties to those people are disrupted, that can really affect their overall well-being. Need of the hour: Most children manage well with the support of parents and other family members, even if showing signs of some anxiety or concerns, such as difficulty sleeping or concentrating. Some children, however, may have risk factors for more intense reactions, including severe anxiety, depression and suicidal behaviours. Risk factors can include a pre-existing mental health problem, prior traumatic experiences or abuse, familyinstability, ortheloss of aloved one. Inthe circumstances parents and caregivers should contact a professional if children exhibit significant changes in behaviour or any of the following symptoms for more than 2 weeks. Preschoolers—thumb sucking, bedwetting, clinging to parents, sleep disturbances, loss of appetite, fear of the dark, regression in behaviour and withdrawal. Elementary school children—irritability, aggressiveness, clinginess, nightmares, school avoidance, poor concentration and withdrawal from activities and friends. Adolescents—sleeping and eating disturbances, agitation, increase in conflicts, physical complaints, delinquent behaviour and poor concentration. — The writer is Professor and Head, P G Department of Political Science, Bihar, India.