Covid-19 affected family rejects assistance

A family in Askari-IV houses in the city has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus but has refused to comply with authorities in the matter.

Two of the family members are already in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with coronavirus-related complications. The house maid and driver of the family have also tested positive for coronavirus yet the family refuses to cooperate with relevant authorities. A notice has hence been affixed outside the house banning entry and exit from and to the premises. The Public Service Announcement (PSA) has been affixed to let everyone else in the proximity know about the predicament and practice necessary caution in this regard.