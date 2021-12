Pakistan reported six Covid-related deaths and 302 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response said a total of 42,895 samples were tested, out of which 302 came back positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.70 per cent. The country’s tally of confirmed infections has now climbed to 1,289,913.