COVID-19: 2nd batch of Moderna, shipment of CanSino arrives in Pakistan

The second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a shipment of the CanSino vaccine arrived in Pakistan on Monday.

Officials from the Pakistani health ministry announced that three million doses of the Moderna vaccination have arrived in Islamabad. The COVAX vaccination doses have been sent to the country.

The United States released the first batch of 2.5 million Moderna vaccination shots earlier this month.

This is the sixth batch of vaccinations acquired via the COVAX program.

Apart from this most recent shipment, Pakistan has received four consignments of different coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program. They include vaccine supplies from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

COVAX has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to 20% of Pakistan’s population.

Pakistan has received more than 200,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman, another 200,000 CanSino vaccination pills arrived in Pakistan (NDMA).

The vaccination doses have been handed over to the Ministry of Health, according to an NDMA spokesman.

In Pakistan, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading. The country recorded a positivity rate of 7.5 percent.

According to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre, 49,947 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, with 3,752 coming back positive.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.51 per cent, according to the official data.

After 32 more individuals died in the previous 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 23,048 fatalities, bringing the overall number of cases to 108,446.

In addition, 1,641 patients across the country have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 927,599, while the number of current cases is 57,799.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel in a bid to push vaccination campaigns amid fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The top Covid-19 monitoring body in a tweet urged the people to receive jabs by July 31in order to avoid any inconvenience in this regard.

The new policy will be implemented from August 1 when travelers will have to show proof of vaccination at airports.

