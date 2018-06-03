Courts verdicts cause for concern to delay polls: Bilawal

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized principled opposition to delay in general elections 2018. Taking to social-networking website Twitter, Bilawal expressed concerns over the decisions of Lahore High Court (LHC), Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) regarding nomination papers and delimitations.

‘IHC, BHC and LHC decisions and timings cause for concern particularly given nominations were to start tomorrow,’ he stated. He also expressed reservations over the letter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM and Balochistan Assembly‘s resolution to extend date of the elections.

It is to be mentioned here that IHC had nullified delimitation of as many as 12 districts including Kasur, Sheikhupura, Ghotki and Kharan, while the petitions filed against the constituencies of Khanewal, Chiniot, Kurram Agency, Rajanpur, Mansehra, Swabi, Jacobabad, Gujranwala and Umer Kot were also rejected. BHC had also declared delimitation of eight provincial electoral constituencies null and void in Quetta. The constituencies included PB-24, PB 25, PB 26, PB 27, PB 28, PB 29, PB 30 and PB 32.—INP