Courts requested to take suo motu against HESCO

The provincial assembly of Sindh Tuesday adopted a resolution against the issue of over billing and deduction bills of electricity in the province particularly in Hyderabad.

The resolution was moved by MQM-Pakistan MPA Rana Ansar on the floor of the house.

She said that the consumers of electricity are being sent huge bills. She asked that those consumers who earn only Rs.14,000 to Rs.15,000 a month how they can pay bills of Rs.20,000 to 40,000. Rana alleged that the poor people of Hyderabad are being looted by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

MQM-Pakistan MPA Mohammed Zubair requested the Chief Justice of Supreme Court (SC) and the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) to take suo motu to this effect as the people could heave a sigh of relief.

Zubair also demanded from the provincial government to form a committee to probe into the matter.—APP

