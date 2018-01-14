Courts need competent manpower for quality judicial services

Special Judge, Accountability Court, Rawalpindi, Justice Shakeel Ahmad has said that on the face of emerging challenges and professional deterioration our courts need a highly qualified, competent and well-trained manpower so as to provide quality judicial services more efficiently.

He was addressing the certificate awarding ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training Course on “Effective Administrative/Financial Management” for Senior Civil Judges from all over Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan held at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on Saturday, in which he was invited as chief guest.

Justice Shakeel Ahmad stated that, “Our judicial officers should administer funds in accordance with sound, accepted financial management practices.” He further stated that, “Our courts need judges with the highest ethical standards, extensive legal knowledge, and complex and unique skills in leadership, decision-making, and administration. Courts similarly need highly professional, ethical and competent staff. The court management team should work to enhance the performance of the judicial system as a whole by continuously improving the personal and professional competence of all persons performing judicial branch functions.”—INP

Related