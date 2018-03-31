Court yet again postpones indicting of three co-accused

Dar assets case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The accountability court on Friday yet again postponed the indictment of the three co-accused in the illegal assets case against former federal minister Ishaq Dar. The charges will now be framed on Monday, April 2, 2018.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing of the case. All three co-accused were present in the court.

Initially, Dar’s three co-accused were to be indicted on March 27 but the court adjourned the hearing of the supplementary reference without any proceedings to March 30. Even on this day, the charges could not be framed and the hearing was again postponed to Monday April 2, 2018.

As the hearing began on Friday, prosecutors insisted to initiate the process of framing charges against three accused persons, i.e., NBP President Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood.

Saeed Ahmad’s junior lawyer informed the court that his senior colleague Mr Hashmat Ali Habib was not available. Moreover, they have yet to receive a copy of the Islamabad High Court’s decision in his appeal case. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing to any date during next week. However, the court declined the request and initiated the indictment process and framing of charges against the co-accused.

The accountability court judge then started the procedure to frame charges against accused Saeed Ahmad. While reading the charge sheet, the judge stated that Saeed Ahmad had been Ishaq Dar’s friend since the 1960s. He also noted that Saeed Ahmad has been a director of M/s. Hajveri Modarba Management Company.

Five bank accounts opened in the name of Saeed Ahmad at Albarakah Bank whereas one bank account was in the MCB Bank. Out of five, two were foreign currency accounts. These accounts were opened in 1997 and the following years except one account that was opened in 1994. The NAB has alleged in the reference documents that these bank accounts were operated by a number of employees of Hajveri Modarba Management Comoany including co accused Mansoor Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood. The judge also pointed out that these bank accounts were not operated by Saeed Ahmad. At this point, the accused Saeed Ahmad requested the judge to allow him speak to clear up confusion. The judge allowed him to speak and Saeed suggested to the court that his directorship in the M/s. Hajveri Modarba Management Company lasted until June 5, 1995, and until then there were only one bank account in his name. According to the NAB, the other bank accounts that were being referred to him were opened in 1997 and in the following years. He clarified that all other accounts were opened after he was not associated with the said modarba company and he is unfairly linked to these accounts. Upon this clarification by Saeed Ahmad, the judge stopped the hearing and started reviewing the NAB’s reference documents. After a while, the judge announced to postpone the hearing to Monday, April 2, 2018.

Lawyers associated with the case were of view that the NAB had dragged Saeed Ahmad into this litigation on the presumption that he might have helped his friend Ishaq Dar in accumulating assets beyond means. In order to turn this presumption into reality, the NAB reference is based on very flimsy and “illegal omissions”.

The accountability court had already dismissed an application filed by NBP president, Saeed Ahmed. under Section 265-D of the Criminal Procedure Code, praying to the court to ‘reject’ the NAB reference to his extent and frame charges only when there are grounds to proceed with the trial.